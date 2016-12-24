Army wins Quaid-i-Azam Archery C’ship

Islamabad

Pakistan Army on Saturday won the Quaid-i-Azam Archery Championship 2016, organized by Islamabad Archery Club here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony and gave away medals and certificates to winning archers.

Secretary General Pakistan Archery Federation Wasal Muhammad Khan, Chairman Organizing Committee Manzar Shah and a large number of people witnessed the contests.

In the men 70-metre shooting range contests Sajad Ahmed of Pakistan Army got first position, while Water and Power Development Authority Abdul Rehman and Tayyab of Pakistan Army finished second and third, respectively.

In the women 70-metre range Pakistan Armys Kanza and Nabeela got first and second positions respectively, while Water and Power Development Authority Sara Shahzad secured third position.

In the blind women event, Sadia, Momona and Rimsha got first, second and third positions, respectively. Around 60 men and women archers from around the country took part in the event.—APP