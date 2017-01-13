Army win National Archery Championship

Peshawar

Pakistan Army clinched the overall trophy of the 5th National Men & Women Archery Championship by securing three gold, three silver medals and one bronze here on Thursday.

Pakistan Army secured overall trophy with 131 points, followed by Pakistan Wapda with 106 points. Idrees Majeed of the Pakistan Army recorded 950 points as individual archer and was declared as best archer of the Championship in male category while Nabila of Pakistan Army with 942 points was declared best female archer.

Muskan of FATA got the youngest archer of the Championship award as she also guided FATA to record third position in the Women Provincial category.

In the Individual Men Adeel Qadir of Pakistan Wapda got first position, followed by Idrees Majeed of Pakistan and Abdur Rehman of Pakistan Wapda while in the Individual Women Nabila of Pakistan Army got first, Ume Zare of Pakistan Army second and Kinza of Pakistan Army got third position.

In the Men team event Pakistan Wapda secured 2110 points by taking first position in the three rounds battle, followed by Pakistan Army with 2085 and Pakistan Police with 1009.

In the Team event women Pakistan Army got first position by securing 2230 points, followed by Pakistan Wapda with 2190 points and HEC with 939 points.

In the Mix event Pakistan Army got first position with 1240 points, Wapda took second position with 1221 points and Punjab remained at third with 889 points.

In the Provincial category Punjab took first position in Men, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad while in female Punjab got first, followed by Sindh and FATA.

Syed Aqil Shah on behalf of the President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan received the shield from Shahid Khan Shinwari and Wali Khan. Political Agent Khyber Agency Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, Director Shahid and Brothers Tyres Company, Wali Khan, Secretary Parliament on Agriculture MPA Zarin Zia, Secretary General POA Khalid Mehmood, Vice President POA Syed Aqil Shah, President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari, former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, Ex-MPA Shagufta Malik, Director Sports FATA Nawaz Khan, Col. Junaid of Army, Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Muhammad Wisal, gave away medals, trophies and certificates to the position holders.

Speaking on this occasion, MPA Zarin Zia lauded the efforts of the organizing committee for smoothly conducted the event. She also appreciated the sponsors for extended support both morally and financially. She said the Championship would give a message of peace to the rest of world.—APP