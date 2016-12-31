Army to facilitate local population in health, edu sectors: Brig Tahir

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Station Commander 29 Brigade Brigadier Tahir Gulzar Malik has said that Pak Army is committed to continue its support in facilitating local population not only in health but also in education sector.

He was talking to media at the inaugural ceremony of a free medical camp set up by Medical Corps of the Pakistan Army at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here. Grison Commander further said that free medical camp was being set-up to facilitate the local population.

“Keeping in mind efforts are underway to ensure provision of health and education facilities to the people in the backward areas and all possible measures would be taken for the purpose, he added. Commissioner Zhob division Ghulam Farid inaugurated the camp. He was flanked by Brigadier Tahir Gulzar Malik, Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Azeem Kakar, Commanding Officer CMH Col Shahamad Ali and Assistant Commissioner Jamil Ahmed Rind.

They visited the medical camp, inspected the health facilities and enquired from patients about the facilities.

Talking to journalists, Commissioner Ghulam Farid said that the free medical camp in an area that lacks basic facility would not only ensure standard health care to the area people at their doorstep but would also overcome health issues and control several chronic and seasonal diseases. Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of poor and deserving patients hailing from for-flung areas received medical treatment and medicines at the camp.

Medical team, comprising male, female specialist doctors, gynecologist and pediatrician examined one thousand poor and needy patients including women and children suffering from various diseases hailing from the remote mountainous areas of the district. Para medical staff carried out clinical examination of patients and provided them medicines free of cost. Children were also vaccinated at a daylong camp.

Residents of the area highly appreciated endeavours of Pak Army to mitigate sufferings of patients living in the distant areas and suggested more camps in future.