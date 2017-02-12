Army to continue supporting mainstreaming of FATA: COAS

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Lauding the sacrifices and commitment of the of the security forces in establishing the official writ in the tribal belt and ensuring lasting peace in the region, the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts while also supporting mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) by the government as per aspirations of the local tribes.

The Army Chief who visited the South Waziristan on Sunday, spent a day with the troops deployed at forward posts in once most troubled tribal region. Says a communiqué of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued to Media in the afternoon.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed by the GOC about security and stability situation in the agency including border management and rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

Expressing his satisfaction on operational gains, development works and measures for better border security management, the COAS directed to continue focusing on stability operations and socio-economic development for enduring peace in the area.

While interacting with troops, he lauded their bravery and commitment which enabled re-establishment of writ of the state in the tribal region.

General Bajwa also acknowledged and appreciated the resole of the tribal brethren and the local administration for supporting the Pakistan army’s efforts in establishing the writ of the government and restoring lasting peace in the region.

The Chief of Army Staff reiterated the resolve of the army that it would continue supporting mainstreaming of FATA by the government as per aspirations of the tribal people.