Army stern warning to India on vehicle attack

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan Army strongly protested with his Indian counterpart on deliberate targeting of a Pakistan Army vehicle by Indian troops.

Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza emphasized the importance of controlling tactical actions of under command troops as such actions can lead to major standoffs

“Such acts have the potential to escalate which then will be extremely detrimental to peace and stability.”

“While we don’t want to go down the path where we start choking each others supply lines; however, any such recurrence will invoke more strong and effective measures from Pakistan’s side,” the ISPR quoted Mirza as saying.

On Sunday, the Indian troops targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle moving along the Neelum River in Athmuqam area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the vehicle fell in the river as a result. Four Pakistani soldiers on board the vehicle subsequently drowned. Indian media quoted their DGMO as “making it clear” to his Pakistani counterpart that the Indian Army was “sincere in maintaining in its effort of maintaining peace and tranquillity” along the LoC, provided “reciprocity” from Pakistan. Meanwhile at least five civilians, including three women, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in unprovoked shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, officials said.

Officials said there was no let up in Indian aggression along the LoC in Nakyal sector after yesterday’s attack.