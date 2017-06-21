Army starts fencing Pakistan, Afghan border

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army has initiated fencing the Pak-Afghan border in the infiltration prone areas of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber Agencies. The tribal agencies deemed to be prone to high number of infiltration attempts are being fenced in the first phase, while the remaining border areas, including Balochistan, will be fenced in the second phase. According to the ISPR, the Army and the FC are also constructing new forts and border posts to improve surveillance and defence in the area “A secure Pak-Afghan border is in common interest of both countries,” said the ISPR statement. It added that a well-coordinated border security mechanism is essential for enduring peace and stability”. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan in the past also took some positive steps for effective border management but these have not been reciprocated by the Afghan side. Pakistan insists on fencing and its other measures are aimed at checking cross-border movement of militants, blamed for violence in both the countries. At least 10 people including an FC personnel as well as women and children were killed and 47 injured when Afghan forces targeted troops guarding a census team in Chaman last month. The attack had caused the border to be closed while a curfew was clamped on Torkham bazaar.

