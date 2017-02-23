Army ready to avert ‘threat from east’: Gen Bajwa

Gilgit

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that despite internal security threats, Pakistan Army is fully prepared for effective response against “perpetual threat from the East”.

An apparent reference to the neighbouring India, the COAS made these remarks while talking to troops at Goma and Gilgit on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations,

“We all are proud to be soldiers of Pakistan and defending it irrespective of terrain or weather difficulties.”

He also visited Siachen, where he laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada of Gyari. “We owe our independence to sacrifices of our Shuhada. Nothing is nobler than laying one’s life in defence of the motherland,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

Later, the army chief also interacted with notables of Gilgit-Baltistan. “The COAS assured them that army was extending full support to all initiatives aimed at ensuring the rights of G-B as part of the federation,” the military’s media wing said.

Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.