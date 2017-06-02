Army is no solution to Kashmir dispute: Tarigami

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami has said that army was never solution to the Kashmir dispute and never will it be.

Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami addressing a press conference in Srinagar said that the statements being made (by Indian political and military leadership) for past few weeks were tantamount to the declaration of martial law in occupied Kashmir.

“Making a Kashmiri civilian as human shield is being justified by a few people. Army chief has made statement which is very unfortunate.

Sometimes it is said that let normalcy return first for holding of dialogue and sometimes it is said that no dialogue would be held with Pakistan or with those in Kashmir who are dissidents,” he said.

Yousuf Tarigami said that the BJP government must not use forces as instruments for its vested political interests as it was neither good for India nor for the forces. He said, the situation in Kashmir continues to worsen.

“It is sufficiently established that the Kashmir policy of the BJP has proved to be a complete failure.—KMS