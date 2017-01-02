Army keeping 3 civilians in illegal custody since 2015

HC wants disclosure report

Srinagar

The J&K High court has issued a notice to Defence ministry, Army and the state government to file objections by February 21 to a petition, seeking direction to disclose the “authority” under which three civilians have been kept in “custody” by Territorial Army at Kupwara since November 2015.

The whereabouts of Ghulam Jeelani Khatana son of Karim Din, Mir Hussain Khatana son of Muhammad Ismail, both residents of Gojar Patti Dardepora, and Ali Muhammad Sheikh son of Abdul Aziz of Dolipora Trehgam are not known since they were allegedly taken by Manzoor Ahmad Khowaja of Dardepora who works in 160 Battalion of Territorial Army in Hiri (Kupwara) camp.—RK