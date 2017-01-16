Army, FC establish assistance centres to help public stranded on roads

Emergency declared in Quetta as heavy snowfall continues in Balochistan

Islamabad

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) have set up Assistance Camp and Crisis Management Centers in order to provide assistance to stranded motorists and passengers on roads of Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Chitral following heavy snowfall and rainfall in respective areas.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations ISPR, here on Sunday, heavy snowfall has blocked roads in Chitral and Balochistan where Army and FC troops have been employed to clear roads of snow and subsequently restore vehicular traffic.

Lowari Tunnel in Chitral and roads from Quetta to Karachi (NHW 25), Quetta to Sukkur (NHW 65) and Taftan to Quetta (NHW 40) were opened on late Saturday for vehicles to ply smoothly.

FC Balochistan has established Crisis Management Centers at Quetta, Sibi, Ziarat, Pishin, Loralai, Kallat, and Khuzdar while Army Assistance Camp has been established at Panakot, Malakand Division for public assistance in coordination with local administrations.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the civil administration has issued advisory to the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling on roads in Balochistan and GB as inclement weather may cause hurdles on their way to respective destinations.

It is reported from Queta that emergency has been declared on Sunday in Balochistan as heavy snowfall continues for second day in different parts.

According to a private news channel, the ground contact of Quetta has been cut-off with Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Chaman, Bolan and Kalat.

Two feet of snow, which is falling in patches, has been recorded so far in some areas of Quetta and three feet on the mountains of Ziarat and Kalat.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Crisis Management Cell has declared emergency in the whole province and sent heavy machinery to clear the roads.

PDMA has also issued emergency numbers which are 0819241133 and 0819202119.

A large number of tourists on Sunday rushed to Nathiagali and other places of Galyat as metrology department forecasted snowfall.

The 2nd spell of snowfall started in the afternoon and continued till late evening.

Awaiting tourists including men, women and children enjoyed snowfall and stalls of winter delicacies comprising hot coffee, Chappal Kabab, fish, soup, Pakora and Samosa were also packed with the tourists.

Keeping in view of the difficulties of tourist in Galyat during and after snowfall, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) issued an advisory for tourists for safe travel.

GDA also advised tourists to use vehicles in good condition and bring extra clothes while coming in Galyat.

GDA established a help desk and canceled the vacations of the GDA staff to provide full services to the tourists round the clock.

In-charge director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Doctor Seemi Jamali said that gastroenteritis and hepatitis are likely to spread after thunderstorm. Talking to a private news channel, she further said, rainy season comes with lot of fun, excitement and along with it there are host of infections that are prevalent during this season.

She demanded that people must be careful of not just what they eat, drink but also have to take sufficient care to prevent the most important organ of our body, the liver. The most common is hepatitis A, a high risk infection during this weather.

People should be aware of these problems so that they can take necessary precautions during this season. The most common illness is related to respiratory system and water and food borne diseases cannot be overlooked, she highlighted.

If you are a student, a working citizen or a mother, you need to protect yourself from these illnesses and prevent from getting sick, she said. Dr Seemi said Water-borne diseases are caused due to the consumption of roadside foods. Air-borne diseases spread due to pollution and lack of sunlight and insect-borne diseases are caused due to breeding of mosquitoes in places where there is stagnant rain water.

To stay protected in the gloomy weather and away from these types of diseases, keeping your body warm is important. These winter diseases can also be avoided if you pamper your body with healthy home remedies too, she added.—APP