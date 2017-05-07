Army to continue helping Balochistan development:COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Awaran, where he was briefed about security situation and community assistance initiatives by Army and FC in southern Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Bajwa lauded efforts of Army, FC and other LEAs which have resulted into improved security and law and order situation.

The Army Chief said, “We shall continue to facilitate development efforts in Balochistan.”

He was also briefed that almost 150,000 individuals have benefitted from medical initiatives including an active partnership with civil administration to enhance the capacity of DHQ Awaran.

About 200 students from Awaran are also being provided free education with boarding and lodging by Army and FC. A new school has also been recently established by FC Balochistan.

Later, the Army Chief also met local elders/notables who appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for security and development in the area.

The COAS acknowledged and thanked the locals for their support to security forces.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz.