Army committed to completing CPEC as planned: Gen Bajwa

Quetta

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that development and law and order in Baochistan is top priority of the government and Pakistan army is helping other agencies in this regard.

Addressing the passing out parade of Baloch recruits held at Quetta Cantt here on Monday, the army chief said the army is helping in the capacity building of FC, police and other agencies to deal with the challenges. General Bajwa said Balochistan is the largest province of the country and is bestowed with immense resource and capable human resource. These resources would open new vistas of development for progress and prosperity of the province in future. “Pakistan Army, despite limited resources, has always tried to play its positive role in the educational, societal and economic progress of the province alongside other institutions, as they believe in action” the army chief said.

The army chief said people of Balochistan have rejected anti

Pakistan elements and time is not far off when the terrorists would face nemesis because of patriotism of people of Balochistan. Gen Bajwa said Pakistan’s “doors are open for those brothers who have been misguided by the enemy”.

The COAS said Pakistan’s enemies are trying to hinder Balochistan’s development. “Our enmity is with the enemies of Pakistan,” he said. COAS said that Pakistan believes in peace and only fights against criminal elements. Lauding the achievements of the recruits, General Qamar Bajwa said he is proud that the Baloch youth are at the forefront in the defense of the country.

He said thousands of Baloch youth are serving in Pakistan Armed Forces, FC, police and other institutions. Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), General Qamar Bajwa said that army is determined for timely completion of the project.

He said the CPEC will usher in a new era of development for Balochistan and the entire region. “The future of our children is bright,” he said. He said be also belongs to Baloch regiment and feels pride to be called Balochi. He congratulated the Baloch recruits including those from police and FC continents who passed out.

He said he is visiting Balochistan for the third time since taking over the command and that is an indication how he keeps them close to his heart. He congratulated the recruits and their parents on successful completion of the training and joining the army, police and FC.

He expressed the confidence that they would always remain steadfast for the development, security and honour of Balochistan and Pakistan.—INP