Army cleansing Kurram agency of private weapons

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The tribesman of the troubled Kurram agency have been asked to lay down all kind of arms within 45 days or face the music.

The orders to the Kurram Agency people to voluntarily surrender every kind of arms to government in 45 days were issued by the Pakistan Army amid reservations by the tribal folk that doing so may make them vulnerable to the frequent militants attacks. The army authorities, however, warned of strict action against the violators of the order.

Military Commander Brigadier Malik Amir Muhammad Khan and Kurram Agency Political Agent said that all the tribal areas would be cleansed of all kind of weapons adding that obedience of laws is the collective responsibility of every citizen.

Brigadier Malik Amir Muhammad Khan said that tribal people would be compelled to voluntarily hand over all weapons to the government.