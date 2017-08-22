Army Chief’s sound advice

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given sound advice to the youth, to stay away from terrorist organizations like Daesh (IS) because they target educated children. The children should also be cautious in the use of social media. They must keep faith in merit and rule of law. Every body should pitch in for the restoration of peace in the country. Our future lies with the young generation.

On the diplomatic front the Army Chief spent time in meeting with the Ambassador of brotherly country Jordan and the Army Chief of Poland. Both the dignitaries praised the role of Pakistan to eliminate terrorism. They also paid a visit to the Martyrs’ Monument and laid floral wreaths to pay respect to their memory as well as gallant and courage.

To achieve success in life the youth must follow these three principles. No 1. Faith in Allah the Almighty, No 2. Obedience and service to their parents and No 3. Hard work. General Bajwa has given sound advice to our youth and told them the Key to Success. Success depends on keeping of faith, diligent hard work and prayers of parents. An ideal combination or sure success. We all must strive for the better future of our country. Pakistan comes first without which we are nothing. Each of us should ask him or herself what can we do for the country not what the country can do for us ?

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

