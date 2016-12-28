Army Chief confirms death sentences of 8 hard core terrorist

Zahid Chaudhary

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Ba-jwa on Wednesday confirmed the death sentences of eight ‘hardcore terrorists’ tried by military courts, whereas three others were awarded impris-onment.

The convicts were involved in the Safoora Goth massacre, the Sa-been Mahmud murder and other heinous of-fences related to terror-ism, including the kill-ing of civilians, law en-forcement personnel and members of the armed forces.

These terrorists in-clude those who planned and executed attack on persons of Ismaili community at Safoora Chowrangi Karachi, wherein 45 people died on the spot and six others got in-jured.

The other convicts killed a social worker Sabeen Mahmud, and kidnapped two Chinese Engineers and a civil-ian for ransom. The convicted terrorists, .on the whole, were in-volved in the killing of 90 persons and injuring 99. Explosives were recovered from their possession. These con-victs were tried by military courts.

Going to the gallows are Hafiz Muhammad Umar alias Jawad, Ali Rehman alias Pano/Tona, Abdul Salam alias Tay-yab/Rizwan Azeem and Khurram Shafique alias Abdullah Man-soor/Abdullah Mansuri were members of a proscribed organization and were involved in attacking persons from the Ismaili community onboard a bus at Sa-foora Chowrangi, Ka-rachi.

They were also involved in the killing of a social worker Sa-been.

These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentences.

Muslim Khan, an-other convict, was awarded death sen-tence for his involve-ment in different hei-nous acts of terrorism including the abduction of two Chinese engi-neers.