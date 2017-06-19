Army Chief announces Umrah for players

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday congratulated Pakistan team for winning ICC Champions Trophy final against India. The army chief also announced Umrah for the winner players. “Nothing beats ‘Team Work’, Pakistan is a team against every threat”, said the COAS, according to DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor. Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah congratulated Pakistan cricket team and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on historic win against India. Naval Chief also lauded the outstanding performance of young player Fakhar Zaman who is an ex-sailor of Pakistan Navy and remained part of Pakistan Navy cricket team for 7 years. Pakistan stunned their arch-rivals with a remarkable 180-run win in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Related