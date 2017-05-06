Arms, ammunition recovered in Karachi belong to MQM, Rangers claim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have seized a huge amount of arms and ammunition in Karachi, alleging they belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London chapter.

Acting on “credible information”, the paramilitary force reportedly raided an empty plot in Musharraf Colony and recovered the arms and ammunition.

The spokesperson claimed the Rangers received information that some elements associated with MQMhad hidden the arms there, which were supposed to be used in executing terror plots and target killings. The seized arms and ammunition included one SMG with six magazines, two rifles with four magazines, five 30-bore pistols with 16 magazines, two 30-bore MP-5, two 9mm MP-5 with 12 magazines, two 12-bore short guns, four bullet-proof jackets and 1968 rounds of different kinds.