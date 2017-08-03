Arming Ukraine to escalate conflict: Russia to US

Moscow

Russia has warned that a reported plan by the United States to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons will further escalate the deadly conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control said the responsibility for an escalation in the conflict that would result from lethal arms supplies “would fall not only on Kiev, but on Washington as well.”

Mikhail Ulyanov said, “The masterminds of the plan to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, apparently, proceed from the assumption that the situation in the east of this country isn’t explosive enough already and that it’s needed to add fuel to the fire.”

Citing American officials, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the US State Department and the Pentagon had prepared a plan to supply Kiev with “lethal defensive weapons” and are seeking White.—Agencies