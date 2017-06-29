Armed forces have restored peace in country: Air Chief

Islamabad

On the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Pakistan Air Force, visited an operational base of PAF and spent Eid day with the personnel of Pakistan Air Force. The Air Chief met the pilots, airmen, technicians and civilians who were performing duties at the base and lauded their exceptional level of motivation and thorough professionalism, says a press release.

While talking to the PAF personnel, the Air Chief stated that the brave armed forces alongside the nation have restored peace in the country after lots of sacrifices and will not allow the enemies to spoil it.

Talking about the prevalent security situation of the country, he said that our neighbours should stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and lay more focus on combating terrorism in their own countries. He further said that the sovereignty of Pakistan is accorded the highest priority and PAF would guard aerial frontiers of Pakistan against any intrusions.

He said, “We have shown both capability and resolve to defend country’s aerial frontiers and sovereignty.” He further added, “we are a peace loving nation but if subjected to any kind of misadventure, the adversary will have to face a befitting response.”—NNI