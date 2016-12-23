ARL wins UNGC’s global business award

Rawalpindi

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) was awarded the First Prize for “Living the Global Compact Business Excellence 2014-15” in the Large National Category by an International Jury. The UN Global Compact Award acknowledges ARL’s commitment towards strategic and sustainable CSR, and also appreciates its efforts in adopting UNGC’s universal Ten Principles

The award confirms Attock Refinery Limited focus in areas of Health, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Provision of Potable Water and Poverty Alleviation. The “Living the Global Compact Business Excellence Award” recognizes local enterprises integrating into their business the “10 Principles of United Nations Global Compact” philosophy that demonstrates set of core values in the areas of human rights, labor standards, the environment, and anti-corruption. ARL has voluntarily adopted these Principles and thus promotes CSR as part of its core values to create the foundation for a more equitable, just, productive, competitive and knowledge-based environment. The event was organized by Employers’ Federation of Pakistan who launched the formation of Global Compact Network Pakistan in 2005. The network is currently fortified with around 90 organizations in Pakistan.—PR