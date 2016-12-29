Arifa, Shoaib reach KP Badminton Open Women, Men singles semi-finals

Peshawar

Top seed Arifa Hassanb and Shoaib Riaz took berth into the Women and Men singles semi-finals of the ongoing KP Badminton Open Championship being played here at Wadood Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first quarter-final of the Women singles Arifa Hassan of Swabi defeated Kainat of Abbottabad in a marathon encounter. The score was 21-19, 18-21 and 23-21. Arifa and Kainat exhibited good display of overhead smashes with some fine drops were also witnessed at the net.

In the second quarter-final Urooj Khan of Peshawar recorded victory against Bena of Swabi in straight sets, the score was 21-17 and 21-19. Urooj, a former KP No. 1, did not take much time against Bena of Swabi.

In the third quarter-final Urooj of Mardan defeated Iqra of Swabi in straight sets, the score was 21-19, and 23-21 while in the last quarter-final Aqsa of Swabi beat Gul Rukh of Abbottabad, a former U-16 Champion, by 2-1, the score was 23-21, 19-21 and 23-21.

In the Men singles quarter-final Shoaib Riaz, Tahir Khan of Kohat, Hamza Ibrahim and Masood of Police took berth into the semi-finals. In the first match Shoaib Riaz beat Muhammad Tahir of Police by 2-1, the score was 21-23, 21-19 and 23-21. Both Shoaib Riaz and Muhammad Tahir played very attacking game and gave each other tough resistance. Tahir Khan of Kohat beat Tahir of Police by 2-0, the score was 21-17 and 21-19, current Junior Champion Haza Ibrahim beat Haroon Rashid of Police by 2-1, the score was 21-19, 16-21 and 23-21 while in the last match Masood of Police beat Hayat of Police by 2-0, the score was 21-19, and 21-18.

In the doubles quarter-final Tahir Khan and Masood of Police, Khalil and Rehman of Bannu, Naveed of Peshawar and Tahir Shah of Kohat and Manzar and Fahad of Haripur moved to the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final Tahir Khan and Masood of Police defeated Zeeshan and Haroon of Police by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-18, in the second quarter-final match Khalil and Rehman beat Basitr of Swat and Ibrahim of Peshawar by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-16, Naveed of Peshawar and Tahir Shah of Kohat beat Hamza and Tehsin of Bannu by 2-1, the score was 21-23, 21-17 and 21-19 and in the last doubles quarter-final match Manzer and Fahad of Haripur beat Aanmir and Kashif of Peshawar by 2-1, the score was 21-23, 23-21 and 21-19.—APP