Arif Nawaz assumes charge of Punjab IG

Staff Reporter

Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office. A ceremony was held here at Central Police Office after assuming his charge. On this occasion, he stressed the need for speedy operation against terrorists and anti-social elements. He added elimination of terrorists and anti-social elements was the first priority. Addressing the senior officers in a meeting, Arif Nawaz said the sacrifices of policemen would not go waste.”Police personnel have been targeted in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Our policemen are well trained and they should work with passion to eliminate terrorists and anti-social elements,” he added. The IG said: “A change will be brought about in the department where it is required. Punjab police will strive to improve its performance.” About uniform change, he said the matter would be considered jointly by the authorities. Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers were also present. Earlier, the policemen presented guard of honour to the Punjab IG.