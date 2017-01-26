Argentina’s Veron plays again at 41

Buenos Aires

Former Argentina and Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron makes his official return to the pitch on home soil on Friday—aged 41—with his beloved boyhood club Estudiantes.

Veron retired as a professional player in May 2014 and has served as director of sports and now chairman at the club, based in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires. He is donning the team’s shirt again to try to win the Copa Libertadores, Latin America’s premium club competition—and to promote work on his club’s new stadium.—AFP