Arfa was beautiful visage of Pakistan

Faisalabad

The district administration arranged a programme at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to pay tribute to the youngest World Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Kareem Randhawa on her fifth death anniversary.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani said that she developed a good image of Pakistan in the comity of nations. He said the district administration named her native village, Chak No 4-JB Sargodha Road after her name.

Chairman Zila Council Chaudhry Zahid Nazir, parents of Arfa Kareem Col (R) Amjad Kareem Randhawa and Samina Amjad Randhawa also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Zakia Shahnawaz has said Arfa Karim was a very talented girl of the country as well as the world.

She expressed these views in a ceremony regarding the fifth death anniversary of software expert Arfa Karim here organised by the Lahore Press Club.

She said there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan and she underlined need for further development in the education sector.—APP