Are you being served..!

IT was so wonderful to see a picture of the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, standing in line behind other shoppers with his shopping bag. Not only was he not getting VIP treatment, but he was not asking for it, and more so, his wife had sent him to pick up some stuff from the market.

He had been the president of the most powerful country in the world, in short, he had been the most powerful man in the world, but he was not asking anybody to serve him. He was serving himself.

Last week I was invited by an organization to deliver the keynote address for a writers’ workshop. I drove my car up a hill to a sort of monastery where the organizers had hired a hall to conduct their four day session, as I parked my car I saw the watchman waving frantically and advancing threateningly to me. “Don’t part there!” he shouted. “But this is the only level place,” I said.

“It is reserved for the priests,” he shouted, “you cannot park there..!” People who had taken a vow to serve, wanted the best place for themselves. And that’s how the world is. India became a republic in January 1950. After a few months communal fighting broke out in Delhi. Many were killed, many were made refugees and many more were made shelter-less. Jawaharlal Nehru turned half his bungalow into a refugee camp.

Food materials were supplied to the people through ration shops. There were long queues in front of such shops. One day Nehru was found standing in line in front of a shop for wheat and sugar. Noticing him, the shopkeeper said: “Sir you need not stand in queue.” Said Nehru, “I do not need any special treatment. I find nothing wrong in standing in line as any of my countrymen..!” Nehru kept his queue till his turn came. Can’t we be like Obama and follow the example of Nehru?

How strange that we all work for positions of service telling people we aspire to serve, but when we arrive, service is thrown out of the window. The very people we are supposed to look after are made to serve us, bow down and kiss the ground as we pass by.

My prayer as I end this piece is that you who serve, maybe as managing director, manager or president of your club, mother or husband will stand in line with those you serve and be ready if the occasion so warrants to serve others, instead of them serving you..!

