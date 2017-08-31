In this 21st century, we talk about development, innovation, technology, advancement and what not. But are we actually developing? With so many crimes relating to female molestation, rape cases, sexual abuse, can we really say we are progressing towards social development? Because of a certain class of lunatic men, women have to live with fear wherever they go. Eve-teasing is so dominant that every teenage girl or woman in every nook and corner of the world has witnessed female abuse of some kind or the other. In a country like India which is projected to be a global superpower and economically equipped, how can we live with such backwardness in the society? Why is it that a woman’s position in our society is still considered so low that any person can insult her dignity and get away with it? Eve-teasing has posed a serious threat to women of our society. There is hardly any girl or woman who has not been target of eve-teasers. Bus-stops, auto-rickshaw stands, railway stations, etc., are favourite haunts of the eve-teasers who seem to have no other business than passing lewd remarks on women who happen to pass by.

Eve-teasing is a crime and to put an end to it, women themselves must take the initiative. But women generally ignore the eve-teasers as they fear the evil consequences that may befall them in future. It is this baseless fear of the womenfolk which gives the eve-teasers the courage to pass objectionable comments as they think that women are too meek and timid to confront them. Its high time women shed their fear and confront the eve-teasers boldly. This is the only way to teach a lesson to such culprits so that they will not dare to tease another woman in future, and think a thousand times before passing lewd remarks again.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

