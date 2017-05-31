Arbitration Centre to be functional from tomorrow

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Arbitration Centre will be started functioning in the Sessions Courts Hafizabad from June 1, Senior Civil Judge (Admn) Aamir Shahzad said here on Tuesday.

He said that there are 1700 judges in the province while 12 lakh cases are lying pending for adjudication and it was difficult for the courts to decide the cases promptly.

Keeping in view the prolonged litigations between the parties it has been decided by the Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to set up arbitration centres to provide cheap justice as well as to prevent delay in the decision of ordinary cases.

He further said that arbitration of such cases would be decided between 30 to 45 days. He further said that it would be endeavour of the centre to reconciliate between the spouses in the divorce cases. After the decision of the centre no appeal could be filed in the court.