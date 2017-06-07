Arbitrary arrests, curbs widely denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference has strongly condemned the continued house detention of resistance leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyet leaders in the territory.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, these arbitrary measures and restrictions are unjustified and illogical. It said that by choking space and strangulating genuine voices, the authorities were creating anarchy in the territory.

The APHC also denounced the house arrest and detention of Hurriyet leaders Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Mohammad Altaf Shah, Raja Meraj-ud-Din, Mohammad Ashraf Laya and Omer Aadil Dar. The statement demanded immediate release of ailing Hurriyet leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori.

Hurriyet leaders, Yasmeen Raja, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in a joint statement strongly condemned the authorities for not allowing the holding of a meeting by the joint resistance leadership and for arraesting the leaders in Srinagar.

They termed the move undemocratic. The leaders said that Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination could not be suppressed through curbs and restrictions.

They also paid glowing tributes to four youth martyred by Indian troops in Sumbal area of Bandipora.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Insaf Party Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement while paying tributes to recently martyred youth including Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Sheikh Basharat said that India would never be able to malign the Kashmiri people, who are custodian of thousands of sacrifices of the youth.

Two party delegations led by Ali Muhammad Lone and Ghulam Qadir Kashmiri participated in programmes organized at Brath Kalan and Bomai areas of Sopore to pay homage to Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Sheikh Basharat.—KMS