AQ Khan urges students to strive for placing Pakistan at top of world in education

Convocation of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University

Staff Reporter

Degrees, gold medals and awards were conferred upon as many as 210 graduates in the 4th Shifa Tameer-e- Millat University (STMU) Convocation held here on Saturday. The ceremony was marked with deep appreciation from teachers, parents, and friends, high motivation by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mohammad Iqbal, catching eye of the corporate and Educational Sector, patronage by the Chancellor, Dr Manzoor H. Qazi and best wishes for the future.

Legendary nuclear scientist and national hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was the Chief Guest of the Convocation while Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC was also present as Guest of Honor.

STMU conferred degrees to 97 MBBS, 43 Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN),43 Bachelors of Science in Nursing Post-RN Students, 20 Associate of Science in Medical Technology and 7 MBA students and the brilliant students Dr Marvi Manzoor Bukhari and Dr Avais Raja were awarded with the ‘Gold Medal Award’ for showing outstanding performance in all years of their studies.

Besides, Sidera Sana from Shifa College of Nursing (SCN) secured first position in nursing examination.

Addressing the Convocation, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan said that it was a matter of immense pleasure for him to be at STMU. He said that the soil of Pakistan is ideal for the dreamers who wished to find the interpretation of their dreams with skills such as positive thinking and hard work.

He laid stress on the graduates to support the vision that aimed at placing Pakistan among top of the world in terms of education. He stressed that we still have to go many a mile to meet the international standards of education. For this purpose, we have to prepare our students so that they become able to face any challenge rising in any environment and anywhere in the world.

He said that “I am very pleased to know that all the courses offered by STMU are accredited by the respective professional councils and recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the University is very successful in the implementation of the desired standards.” Dr Khan advised the students to abide by the oath they take today. “We all avow to struggle for making this country a welfare state where everyone is allowed to spend life of the basis of social justice and where everyone can live in peace honor”, he concluded.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC also congratulated all graduates and their parents. He said STMU was one of the finest institutions that is building positive image of the country. He said he had visited many universities and found Pakistani students possessing excellent skills and abilities that could be used for the betterment of the country.