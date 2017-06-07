APTMA urges for export led growth to economic stability

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Amir Fayyaz Sheikh Tuesday said that Pakistan required export led growth for economic stability of country.

Textile industry contributed 60 per cent in total exports of the country, which was considered backbone of the economy, he told the media persons while addressing a press conference along with leaders of other textile associations here.

He hailed Rs 180 billion “Export enhancement package” adding the package would give huge relief to the textile sector for enhancing the exports in the sector. He said that in coming years budget 2017-18, Rs 4 billion allocated for “Export enhancement package”.

Chairman APTMA stressed for the implementation of this package which also gave relaxation on the import of textile machinery for the modernization and enhance the capacity of the sector. He said the package would strengthen the country’s economy by increasing the country’s exports.

Amir Fayyaz said that energy was an important element of cost of production particularly for spinning, weaving and processing industry. He said that availability of energy at regionally competitive price was important. “We want to compete with regional competitors including India, Bangladesh and Vietnam for enhancing the country’s exports,” he added. The Chairman APTMA urged for proving ease of doing business in the country.