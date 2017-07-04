APTMA to organize textile convention in mid of July

Islamabad

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) with all textiles Associations in the country will organize the textile convention in the mid of July.

In textile convention APTMA, all textile industries will hold consultation and consensus for future plan of action for the growth of the industry in country, Secretary General, APTMA, Anis ul Haq told APP here on Monday. He emphasized upon competitive business environment to compete with regional competitor for enhancing the country’s exports. “We want to compete the regional competitors including India, Bangladesh, Stri Lanka and Vietnam for enhancing the county’s export to achieve the target of economic stability and growth,” he said. Anis ul Haq said that Pakistan required export-led growth for economic stability of the country.

Textile industry contributed 60 per cent in total exports of the country, which was considered backbone of economy, he added. He hailed Rs 180 billion “Export enhancement package” adding the package would give huge relief to the textile sector for enhancing the exports in the sector.

Secretary General, APTMA stressed the need for implementing this package soon which also gave relaxation on the import of textile machinery for the modernization and enhanced the capacity of the sector.

He said the package would strengthen the country’s economy by increasing the country’s exports. Anis ul Haq said that price of energy was an important element of production particularly for spinning, weaving and processing industry.

He said that availability of energy at regionally competitive price was important.—APP