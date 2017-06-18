APTMA to observe ‘Black Day’ on Tuesday

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Saturday announced to observe “Black Day” on Tuesday by closing down mills across the country to protest against the anti-industry, anti-investment and anti-export policies of the government.

Chairman APTMA Aamir Fayyaz accompanied by APTMA Punjab President Syed Ali Ahsan and APTMA leaders Gohar Ejaz, S.M Tanveer and Ali Pervez Malik, told media on Saturday that the protest will also be held out sides APTMA offices and mills in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

APTMA has launched a protest campaign for resolution of issues of textile industry. It says that the anti-industry, anti-investment and anti-export behaviour was detrimental to the viability and sustainability of textile industry in Pakistan. Banners depicting situation of textile industry are on display. On Saturday, the protestors also burnt Indian yarn and fabric outside the APTMA Lahore office.

Earlier, Chairman APTMA chaired a general body meeting of zonal offices through video link, followed by the media talk to express his dismay over the delay in implementation of Rs180 billion packages and non-allocation of funds in the recently announced budget. “Mere announcements will not help increase exports unless words are translated into action.”

He cautioned that the country’s trade deficit has soared to $32 billion with rise in imports to $52 billion against less than $20 billion exports in 2016-17.

“Remittances have fallen below $19 billion and the government has resorted to borrow and burden the country with additional foreign and domestic debts.”

He warned of further decline in exports and investment in case the government kept looking towards borrowing instead of following an export-led growth strategy as the only way forward. “The government should rely upon the export sector rather than pursuing the IMF for additional debt,” he continued.

“Besides an export-oriented growth strategy and release of refunds, the government should remove surcharges from the electricity tariff that cannot be exported to the international market,” he said and added that the government should also supply both system gas and LNG at Rs400 per MMBTU without levies and the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess. He announced to hold a joint textile industry convention in Islamabad in the month of July to start a countrywide movement.