APTMA demands early implementation on PM’s package

Hyderabad

The office bearers of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) have demanded early implementation of the package of Rs. 180 billion announced by the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for boosting up the industrial sector particularly the textile industry of the country. They made such demand while holding a joint protest demonstration of the industrialists and workers at Nooriabad Link Road Jamshoro district on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, the Vice President APTMA Sindh/Baluchistan Mian Khuram Ashfaq, President Nooriabad Association of Trade and Industry Ziaur Rehman, General Secretary Muhammad Mehmmod, Seth Yaseen Siddiqui, Muhammad Idrees and Muhammad Usman also demanded saving of domestic industry from increasing imports from China and India, fixation of electricity and gas tariff as Rs. 7/- per unit electricity and Rs. 400/- MMBTU gas.

They said that the textile industry is under crisis as numbers of units have been closed with unemployment of workers because of negligence of the government. They demanded the preparation of effective policy for providing relief to textile industry and maintained that their protest would continue till the acceptance of their demands.—Agencies