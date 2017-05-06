Appreciating youth talent…

Em Zay Rifat

Lahore

There is no dearth of talent in our youth in general and the young students in particular who continue their studies in higher educational institutions and excel in their studies and in ex-curricular activities as well. These young students are the future of Pakistan and their proper grooming, education and equipping them with modern tools of learning such as laptop is very much obligatory on their parents as well as provincial government so that they become educated responsible citizens tomorrow.

It is good to note that the Punjab Government is fully encouraging and appreciating talent of the young students particularly those excelling in their studies showing commendable results. The provincial government during the last couple of years has been distributing laptops, which lately have become essential part of higher education, among the talented and intelligent young students, both boys and girls, purely on merit and without any discrimination. A visit to higher educational institutions in Lahore or elsewhere is enough to believe that laptops have become essential part of today’s young students as large number of them are seen carrying laptops along with books.

According to the figures available from official sources, in the initial three phases of the Chief Minister Punjab Laptop Scheme, a quite appreciable number of more than three lakh laptops costing about Rs 20 billion have so far been distributed among the talented students throughout the province. It is quite appreciable to note that the provincial government is continuing this scheme and plans are in hand to distribute another 115 thousand laptops costing Rs 7 billion among the young talented students in due course of time. The talented young students surely and certainly deserve such appreciation and encouragement and provision of modern tools of learning like laptops by provincial govt will help them in their studies and enable them to show still better results in their studies and continue bringing laurels for their parents as well as educational institutions.