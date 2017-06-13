Appreciable schemes

I wish to appreciate the National Productivity Organization (NPO) for launching the schemes of National Register for Trainers (NRT), National Register for Consultants (NRC). Let me clear that the National Register for Trainers (NRT) is a scheme that promotes a pool of professional and it can play a dynamic and proactive role in manufacturing, service and agriculture sectors of Pakistan while the National Register for Consultants (NRC) is a pool of professional resources that has experience and skills in the field of consultancy and it can act as change agents by exploiting their knowledge, knowhow, competency and proficiency practically in multiple industries through the implementation of quality and productivity management tools and techniques.

According to a report the NPO is working under the umbrella of Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan and is a Liaison Office of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) which represents 20 Asian countries with the mandate to promote productivity and quality consciousness among the public and private sector organizations. We hope that these schemes will also create an opportunity for developing the economy of our country and help industry to find the best resource suited to their needs from a single source of pool.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR

Turbat

