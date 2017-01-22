Appointment of Dr Irshad as acting Chairman FBR hailed

Peshawar

Appointment of Dr Muhammad Irshad as acting Chairman of FBR was hailed by the business community of Hazara Division on Saturday. The post of Chairman of FBR fell vacant on January 19 after the retirement of the Nisar Ahmed. Dr. Irshad, who belongs to Income Tax Group and was serving as Member operation, made acting Chairman of the FBR.

This was stated by the office-bearers of various association related to business circle in a joint press statement issued here. Office-bearers of the Marble and Granite Association, Small Industrials Estate Association, Senior members and Hazara Tax Bar Association, representatives of Hotel and Restaurants Association etc also lauded the decision made by the Federal Minister Ishaque Dar and requested him to make his appointment as permanent Chairman.

Office-bearers and representatives of the business community and tax consultants had said that Dr. Irshad, who brought rich experience in the field of Taxation machinery will be the right choice for the senior most position of the FBR as in past as senior member of the board, Dr. Irshad had taken number of decisions and steps for the welfare of business community and had played major role to achieve the targets set by the federal government with his business friendly policies.

Dr. Irshad had also served as Chief Commissioner of Karachi and had also served on different posts in FBR and is liked by staff and employees of the FBR also.—APP