Staff Reporter

Fully-funded scholarships to study in the UK at some of the best universities funded by the UK government through Chevening Scholarships, are now open to applications from Pakistan for academic year 2018/19.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships are open between 7 August and 7 November 2017, and applications can be submitted at www.chevening.org/apply.