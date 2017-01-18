Appeal to Railways Minister…

Malik Umar Draz Awan

Quaidabad, Khushab

I would like to draw the attention of Railway Minister Khawja Saad Rafique and higher authorities of Pakistan Railways towards the grievance of the people of districts Khushab and Mianwali which have no facility of train since many years. The people have been facing many problems due to discontinuation of passenger trains by the previous PPP regime. The then Railway Minister, Jnab Ghulam Ahmad Bilour did nothing except addressing press conferences and long hour meetings at Railway Headquarter Lahore. People of the area are demanding re-start of trains that ran between Sargodha–Kundian junction. During Mr. Bilour’s tenure many trains including (Kundian-Sargodha and Kundian-Lahore) and other sections were closed due to reasons known to him only.

After taking the charge of the Ministry of Railways, Khawja Saad Rafique, took many initiatives to regain glory of the Pak Railways. Due to such benevolent efforts many people now prefer travelling by rail than air. (The scribe is the eye-witness). In the absence of train services, people of the area are compelled to use road transport which, the honourable Minister very well knows, is more expensive and fraught with so many other risks and hazards. The Minister is very kindly requested to please take another benevolent initiative of running train service as requested above.