Appalling condition of education

Makran division consists of three districts Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar and it is a prepossessing division of Balochistan. It hurts me to state that Mekran’s schools are in miserable condition owing to the negligence of the past government. Education is the civic, fundamental and legal right of all. It plays a pivotal role in grooming students’ life but it is sad to say that they are deprived of quality education. Moreover, Pakistan Constitution 1973 Article 25-A categorically illustrates the right to education. The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years in such a manner as may be determined by law. According to a research, Balochistan has 43 higher secondary schools, 836 Secondary schools, 1233 middle schools, 11167 primary schools among them 9399 boys’ and 3880 girls’ schools. However, if we see the condition of Kech’s schools then more than 102 schools are shelterless where students are forced to study under the trees because of lack of class rooms and sitting on the taats (rough rugs, one can say). There are insufficient chairs which are dilapidated; 53 schools are non functional owing to law and order and more than 400 teachers are absent and in some schools alternate teachers are teaching who are inexperienced. Furthermore, most of the teachers were recruited who had links with politicians and they don’t attend their periods regularly. Youth are the backbone of any nation if they will be spoiled then a complete nation will be spoiled. To put it another way schools conditions are very deplorable and in this modern and technological era Balochistan schools lack chairs, tables, library, labs, toilets and even minor items such as chalks, and these are the fundamental facilities of life. Lack of science teachers in rural areas of Mekran is very much felt. These are some of the reasons due to which drop out is on the increase. Balochistan’s prosperity is linked with quality education. Government must hold workshops and training sessions for the teachers of Balochistan in order to boost the standard of education. I request the concerned authorities to take pragmatic measures to resolve the issue.

NAWAZ ELLAHI

Turbat, Balochistan

