APNS praises PM for increase in ads rates

Karachi

Mr. Sarmad Ali, President and Mr. Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society on behalf of the Office Bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound gratitude to Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan for his kind approval of 15% increase in the government advertisement rates for newspapers.

The APNS office bearers stated that notification issued by the federal government for the increase in government advertisement rates was long outstanding and the APNS has been urging upon the Federal Ministry of Information for an urgent increase as the rates were enhanced in 2012 with an assurance of annual increase of 10%. But despite various assurances the increase was not affected.

The notification will be highly welcomed by the newspapers especially small and regional publications as it would help the print media to meet the financial crunch being faced by newspapers industry due to increase in its costs over the years.

The APNS has expressed their thanks and appreciation to Ms. Marium Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information and National Heritage for her all out support to the APNS in this matter and hoped that the print media would continue to receive the cooperation from the Ministry and Federal Government.—PR