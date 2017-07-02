APNS grieves over demise of Sharif Farooq

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sarmad Ali, President and Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani, Acting Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the executive committee over the sad demise of Sharif Farooq, veteran journalist, Member Emeritus of the APNS, activist of Pakistan Movement and Chief Editor, Daily Jihad and Daily Ittehad and author of many books passed away on Saturday, in Peshawar.

The APNS office bearers have stated that with Sharif Farooq, the newspaper industry has lost a staunch and veteran journalist who served the industry till his last breath. He was a consistent fighter for Press freedom and the interest of newspapers in the country.