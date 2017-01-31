APNS condoles death of Naseem Anwer

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sarmad Ali, President and Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee on the sad demise of Mrs.

Naseem Anwer, sister of Tanvir Ahmed, CEO, Maxim Advertising Karachi The APNS Office Bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.