APHC for UN mediation or of any third country on Kashmir Situation may go bad to worst

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that if UN or any third country will not mediate, there is every apprehension that situation in Kashmir may go from bad to worse and turns like that of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Commenting over the remarks of the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, wherein she had ruled out third-party mediation on Kashmir, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “India and Pakistan have failed to solve Kashmir problem bilaterally. No tangible progress was observed through agreements viz Shimla and Lahore Declaration.” It said, Kashmir is neither a bilateral issue nor a border conflict between Pakistan and India. It reiterated its stance that besides India, Pakistan, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the UN constitutes as the fourth party to the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC said that the situation between India and Pakistan remained unaffected and despite over 150 rounds of negotiations between the two countries, there was no letup in bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.—KMS