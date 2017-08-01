APHC to sue NIA, Indian media for defamation

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference has said that the resistance leadership has decided to take legal action against India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as sections of Indian media for character assassination of its leaders and family members.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said the party Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani did not take up a political career for material gains or for his livelihood, adding that the octogenarian leader never feels shy or is afraid of any accountability in public.

Police on Sunday prevented Syed Ali Gilani from holding a press conference by not allowing reporters to enter his Hyderpora residence. He had called for the press conference against the allegations by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and some Indian news channels for negative campaign against him, his family and his party men. The NIA has arrested seven top Hurriyat leaders and summoned 30 others in fake cases of money transfer.

The statement said that Syed Ali Gilani had called the press conference to refute the false and baseless allegations of NIA and biased Indian media. “The press conference was called to make aware the people and the world about the reality of these allegations, but the police and the puppet administration prevented the press conference,” the statement added.

“Indian authorities resorted to character assassination of the pro-freedom leaders and services of agencies like NIA are being hired to defame them,” the statement said.—KMS