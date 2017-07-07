APHC for stopping Indian atrocities in IHK

Islamabad

Leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference here on Thursday urged international community to take practical steps for stopping Indian forces’ atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) before the situation went out of control. Addressing a press conference convener Hurriyat Conference, Abdul Majeed Mir, Convener Mir Waiz Group Syed Faiz Nakhsbandi, Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mahmood Ahmed Sagir and Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Rafique Ahmed Dar said that after the brutal assassination of Burhan Muzaffar Wani in last July, the Kashmir movement have restrengthened with a new spirit.

They stated that thousands of people attended the funeral prayer of the brave young man and openly expressed their rage and anger against Indian occvupation forces atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

They said that the international media has already denied Indian propaganda of foreign involvement in Kashmir freedom struggle by declaring it a local revenge movement.

They informed that the Indian forces were using pellet and ballet guns and killed more than 143 people so far including senior citizens, children and women.

They told media persons that due to illegal use of pellet guns 193 people partially while 63 persons completely lost their eye sights, adding that during last one year almost 20,000 people were targeted by pellet guns while 6591 buildings were also damaged.

They announced that APHC Azad Kahmir branch would hold a rally from State Life Building Blue Area to D Chowk and demanded from Government of Pakistan to name any place, road or Chowk on the name of Burhan Ashraf Wani to give a solidarity message to masses of Indian occupied Kashmir.—APP