APHC resents holiday on Hari Singh’s birthday

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference while strongly reacting over the bill passed by the so-called Kashmir council declaring Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday as holiday, has said it is ridiculous to legitimise the despotic rule of Dogra rulers and that the move is to approve the infamous Treaty of Amritsar.

APHC Spokesman Ayaz Akbar in a statement issued in Srinagar said during the autocratic rule of Hari Singh, people were exploited and subjected to extreme barbarism. “This is a miserable chapter of history and persons and parties responsible for this are not entitled to any type of esteem and respect.”

“Hari Singh behaved as a dictator and despotic ruler and during his period, hard-earned money was collected as tax from helpless people who were ill-treated and manhandled by his men,” he said. Akbar said the role played by members of legislature is strange and criminal.

“The legislature members are responsible as they indirectly conferred their consent to this proposal and move,” he added.—KMS