APHC pays rich tributes to martyred youth

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid rich tributes to youth martyred in Sopore by troops and all those who embraced martyrdom during the last week.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said these brave-hearts are laying their precious lives for Kashmir cause.

Referring to the commitment and dedication of martyred youth including Javed Ahmad Dar, Showkat Ahmad Dar and Aabid Hamid Mir, it said that they served as beacon light and inspiration for ongoing freedom movement and their sacrifices would not go waste.

Commenting over the statement of Mehbooba Mufti, wherein she had said that ‘connecting people and regions is her mission’, it said it is farce and she is doing otherwise and mercilessly killing innocent people.

It said virtually Indian authorities and their allied forces in the territory have waged war on people and tenacious silence maintained by international community and its continuous failure to resolve Kashmir dispute would prove fatal and devastating for region.

The APHC said people in territory are facing the worst form of state terrorism from Indian authorities and sought mediation of the United Nations and its member countries including US, China, Turkey, Iran and Russia in resolving the long-pending issue and urged to save people from extinction.

Demanding immediate release of all detainees lodged in jails and those in the Indian NIA custody, said that people’s uprising in 2016 and successful poll boycott in 2017 had frustrated authorities and hence implicating resistant leaders and activists in false and fabricated cases.

It appealed and stressed all sections of the society to raise voice against aggressive and haughty approach of New Delhi and added that it was not only necessary for survival but also inevitable for existence.—KMS