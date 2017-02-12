APHC leader meets Sikh community elders in Punjab

Amritsar

Hurriyet leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt attended a seminar on human rights in Fatehgarh Sahib Sirhind, Punjab.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zafar Akbar Butt, who was invited to the occasion by Shrimani Akali Dal (Maan), Amrisar, met many prominent human rightist activists and political leaders of Sikh community and apprised them of the grave human rightist situation in Kashmir.

He thanked President Shri Simranjeet Singh Maan of Shrimani Akali Dal (Maan), and other party members for their support to people of Kashmir and expressed hope that they would help Kashmiris in highlighting the dispute on every forum at the international level.

Zafar Akbar paid his rich tributes to Genreral Singh Bindran Walla on his 70th birthday ceremony. Meanwhile, party leaders including Maulana Rafiq, Zulfikar Hameed, Gowhar Ahmad attended the funerals and paid rich tributes to martyrs Mudasir Ahmad and Hashim, who embraced martyrdom in Kulgam.—KMS