APHC: India crushing IOK people against wall

Rejects NIA implications of Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India through a well-thought-out plan is pushing the Kashmiri people and resistance leadership to the wall.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar rejected the allegations leveled by Indian National Investigation Agency against resistance leadership.

“It is a ploy to suppress freedom sentiments of people and through these arbitrary measures Indian authorities are harassing the leadership. Such measures failed to deter us from pursuing our mission in the past as well. \

We will continue our struggle till the cherished goal is achieved,” it said.

The APHC said that the people of occupied Kashmir were facing continuous cycle of killings and the worst type of torture at the hands of Indian forces. The forces’ personnel are inflicting atrocities and unabated killing cycle has created horrified situations in the territory, it added.

The statement pointed out that India was facing an awkward situation on international fora and to overcome this it was resorting to extreme barbarism against people and resistant leadership.

Blasting the sick and biased Indian media, the APHC said that they were creating media terror likewise as was created when Muhammad Afzal guru was hanged and added that same media while pleading the hanging, created a euphoria of satisfying collective conscience of the Indian people. It said that same policy was being recurred and adopted to project resistance leaders as terrorists to prevent them from representing the aspirations of oppressed Kashmiris.

Condemning the role being assigned and played by the NIA in occupied Kashmir, the statement said that they had no role to play and any person if needed could have been prosecuted under the provisions of laws of occupied Kashmir. Contrary to it, the NIA is filing fraudulent cases against Kashmiris in Delhi, it added.

The APHC said, “We have no intentions to snatch any legal part from India, Instead, ask for legitimate and fundamental right for people in Kashmir. It has been assured and promised by international community and both India and Pakistan are signatory to this.

However, India failed to fulfill its promise and continues its forced occupation over Jammu and Kashmir through its military might.”

The APHC in its appeal asked the people in India to impress upon their leadership to stop brutalities on the Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its historical perspective.—KMS