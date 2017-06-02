APHC expresses concern over detention of political leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the illegal detention of Hurriyet leaders including Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Mohammad Rustum Butt, Master Ali Mohammad, Sheikh Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Subhan Wani, Ghulam Mohammad Tantrey and Mushtaq Ahmad and said that despite their deteriorating health, they were not being released.

The APHC spokesman Ayaz Akbar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that detention period of prisoners was prolonged on one pretext or the other and they were not produced in respective courts for hearings on specific dates.

Demanding release of all political leaders detained under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), he said that the detainees were subjected to vengeance and not treated as per jail manual.

He appealed to ICRC, Amnesty International and other human rights international organizations to take cognizance and use influence for immediate release of all detainees.

He said that Aasiya Andrabi was suffering from multiple ailments and was critically ill and lodging her in extreme temperatures in Amphala would turn detrimental to her health.—KMS